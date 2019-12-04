चमचों की चमचई की पोल आने वाले समय में ऐसे ही खुलती रहेगी। ये मोहतरमा राजद की जीत पर मुँह बनाकर बोल रही थी कि बिहार से बुरी ख़बर आ रही है।



आजतक के सिलेक्टिव जर्नलिज़म और सिलेक्टिव जर्नलिस्ट का यही हश्र होगा। आजकल लोग आजतक की घृणा और नफ़रती पत्रकारिता पर मुँह पर थूक के जा रहे है। pic.twitter.com/9kvYPj9HGg — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 3, 2019

Politician Alka Lamba of the Indian National Congress, previously with the Aam Aadmi Party, has openly called out on live television what she believes is biased and irresponsible journalism. And social media users are delighted.

Speaking to Anjana Om Kashyap of television news channel Aaj Tak on rape and women’s safety, Lamba expressed disdain at media channels that ran the name of a rape victim in their online hashtags.

“Hume nahi maalum tha uska naam. Aapke channel ne hashtag chalaya (I did not know her name. Your channel ran a hashtag with her name),” Lamba told the anchor. Kashyap asserted that the channel has followed Supreme Court guidelines.

An agitated Lamba made a number of other allegations. Visibly distraught, she exclaimed, “Shame on you, Aaj Tak. Shame on you, Anjana. What everyone is applauding is not me, but the fight I am fighting and will continue fighting. Jai Hind.”

Here are some of the online responses to the exchange, including more videos.

More power to @LambaAlka .. the way she presented herself requires lot of guts.. I wish all the women have such guts to fight for their rights and Justice..#AlkaLamba #ShameOnAnjana #ShameOnAajTak @SimmiAhuja_ @RiaRevealed @MahilaCongress https://t.co/nqHXEJUO6j — Sanjay विश्वकर्मा (@SanjayV_INC) December 4, 2019

Reaction of people on Alka Lamba's Bravery shows how fed up people are with Modi's Media.

Yet they claim to be the voice of people.

This is the real voice of people.

Shut Down AajTak in National Interest. #AlkaLamba — Vipin (@vip15051994) December 4, 2019

It takes courage to display such guts. This has to reach to everyone. Well done @LambaAlka

You have started a new trend for GODI media, soon India will follow this. We want real journalism. Now this country should be for Indians only and not for rapist, murders. #AlkaLamba https://t.co/NhlBwEPzGk — Ashok Bairwa (@Ashokmanit) December 4, 2019

After a long time, I saw a @INCIndia leader who completely trampled them (Godi media) into their own house.

She roars like a lioness.



And look how @anjanaomkashyap felt silent in front of her.. अब वो और उनका IT CELL ट्विटर पर दहाड़ेगे।😂😂@LambaAlka#AlkaLamba pic.twitter.com/l09fZcNBer — Biased Media (@media_unbiased) December 4, 2019

Also watch

Varun Grover criticises Aaj Tak for choice of debate topics – at event organised by Aaj Tak

Protests outside Aaj Tak’s Bengaluru office against journalist’s tweet on ‘S Durga’

News anchor enters hospital ICU to report on encephalitis, gets brickbats on social media





Also read

Hyderabad rape and murder: Despite clear legal prohibitions, victim’s name was used in media, online

Unnao rape survivor’s ordeal shows that BJP has failed on promise on women’s safety



Is Unnao case going to play out yet again with rape-accused BJP leader Chinmayanand?

Chinmayanand case: SIT is torturing us, alleges complainant’s mother in letters to Supreme Court, HC

Does the extortion case against UP woman undermine her rape complaint against Chinmayanand?