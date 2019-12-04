Watch: Alka Lamba’s outburst on irresponsible journalism and partisan reporting receives praise
In a live response to TV anchor Anjana Om Kashyap on Aaj Tak, the Delhi MLA stated her problems with biased reportage.
Politician Alka Lamba of the Indian National Congress, previously with the Aam Aadmi Party, has openly called out on live television what she believes is biased and irresponsible journalism. And social media users are delighted.
Speaking to Anjana Om Kashyap of television news channel Aaj Tak on rape and women’s safety, Lamba expressed disdain at media channels that ran the name of a rape victim in their online hashtags.
“Hume nahi maalum tha uska naam. Aapke channel ne hashtag chalaya (I did not know her name. Your channel ran a hashtag with her name),” Lamba told the anchor. Kashyap asserted that the channel has followed Supreme Court guidelines.
An agitated Lamba made a number of other allegations. Visibly distraught, she exclaimed, “Shame on you, Aaj Tak. Shame on you, Anjana. What everyone is applauding is not me, but the fight I am fighting and will continue fighting. Jai Hind.”
Here are some of the online responses to the exchange, including more videos.
