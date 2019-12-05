#WATCH Daman and Diu: A 2-year-old boy who fell from 3rd floor of a building was saved by locals, yesterday, in Daman. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/bGKyVgNhyM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

In a near-miraculous incident from the city of Daman, Daman and Diu, a two-year-old boy’s life was saved as he fell from the third floor of a building. As seen in a chilling video (above), his fall was broken by passers-by on the street below.

A man on the street spotted him and outstretched his arms, after which more people collected and did the same, ensuring that the toddler did not fall on the street.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 1, and was captured on CCTV footage.

Reports say that after falling from the window of the third floor, the boy, identified as Mohammad Jamal, was stuck briefly in the grill guarding the second floor, before plummeting to the ground.

It was this moment, combined with his screams, that alerted onlookers. No injuries have been reported, and the boy is now safe.