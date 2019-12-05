#WATCH: FM Sitharaman says "Main itna lehsun, pyaaz nahi khati hoon ji. Main aise pariwar se aati hoon jaha onion, pyaaz se matlab nahi rakhte" when an MP intervenes&asks her 'Aap pyaaz khaate hain?' while she was answering NCP's Supriya Sule's ques on production&price of onions. pic.twitter.com/i6OG7GN775 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

While the country suffers from high onion prices, Finance Minister Nir mala Sitharaman stated that she comes from a family that does not consume too much onion and garlic (video above).

NCP MP Supriya Sule had asked Sitharaman to elaborate on why the onion production in India has gone down.

The finance minister’s reply was construed as insensitive by many social media users and prompted the hashtag #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.

I come from a Political party that doesn't care much about GDP and Economy.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 5, 2019

People- Fuel prices are too high.



N. Sitaraman- i don't pay my fuel expenses since I m a minister.🤷#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BJPHataoDeshBachao pic.twitter.com/A7eRdef9XM — Mayur Jamdar (@JamdarMayurB) December 5, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman doesn't care about the economy because she doesn't travel economy class.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) December 4, 2019

Piyush Goyal doesn't care about railway because he doesn't travel by train #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Sir Bharwa & Dalal (@dalaliontop) December 4, 2019

Sitharaman’s comment, however, was taken out of context. When she said that she does not come from a family that is heavy on the consumption of onion and garlic, she was actually replying to interruption by another parliamentarian who had asked her if she ate Egyptian onions. The statement does not appear to be a part of her official reply.

India has placed an order for 11,000 tonnes of onion to be imported from Turkey, news agency PTI reported on December 1. This is in addition to 6,090 tonnes of onion being imported from Egypt, the report added.

However, this is not the first time when Sitharaman’s logic has confused the nation. In September 2019, the finance minister had claimed that the automobile industry was facing a slump because of the “millennial mindset” of relying on cab services like those of Ola and Uber.

Also watch

Maharashtra farmer breaks down after selling his onion crop at just Rs 8 per kg