#WATCH Hyderabad: People celebrate and cheer for police at the encounter site where the four accused were killed in an encounter earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/WZjPi0Y3nw — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Residents of Hyderabad and nearby areas gathered to cheer the Hyderabad policemen who have killed the four men accused in the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in the city.

The people gathered at the site of the so-called “encounter killing”, hoisting the policemen on their shoulders and showering them with flowers while shouting slogans in their praise.

Locals gather around the encounter site found clapping and lauding the police and the #Telangana police for the encounter. pic.twitter.com/X4uy5mrwp4 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) December 6, 2019

The four accused were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, the police said. The encounter apparently took place when the accused tried to flee from the site of the crime, where they had been taken to reconstruct the sequence of events, according to the police.