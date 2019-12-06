Watch: Crowds cheer Hyderabad policemen for killing four men accused of rape and murder
While Indians are divided over the killings, these people were clearly jubilant.
Residents of Hyderabad and nearby areas gathered to cheer the Hyderabad policemen who have killed the four men accused in the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in the city.
The people gathered at the site of the so-called “encounter killing”, hoisting the policemen on their shoulders and showering them with flowers while shouting slogans in their praise.
The four accused were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, the police said. The encounter apparently took place when the accused tried to flee from the site of the crime, where they had been taken to reconstruct the sequence of events, according to the police.