Top news: Telangana Police claim vet rape-murder accused tried to flee, were killed in self-defence
The biggest stories of the day.
Four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, said the police. The encounter took place around 3.30 am, when the accused tried to flee while being taken to the murder site to reconstruct the sequence of events.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau cleared Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar of allegations of corruption in connection with an irrigation scam. The bureau filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court on November 27, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of Devendra Fadnavis resigned, and a day before the new alliance government led by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray took over.
Live updates
Indian citizenship to those persecuted in own nations will provide better tomorrow, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian citizenship for people facing persecution in their own countries will ensure a better tomorrow for them. The remarks came at a time when leaders of Opposition parties, and groups in the North East have strongly protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill that will be tabled during the ongoing Parliament session.
Malayalam film director Shrikumar Menon arrested for allegedly defaming actress, released on bail
Malayalam film director Shrikumar Menon was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday for allegedly intimidating and defaming actor Manju Warrier on social media. He was later released on bail.
Hyderabad: Murdered vet’s father praises police, others warn of dangers of ‘extra-judicial’ killings
The death in police encounter of four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Hyderabad on Friday was welcomed by the woman’s father. “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died,” he said. “I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”
‘Behave or face consequences’: Amarinder Singh warns Pakistan against fomenting trouble in Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan of consequences if it tries to destabilise his state. He said the neighbouring country had its own problems, “but I won’t let them make their problems my problem”. Singh was speaking on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 in Mohali.
‘We are not criminals,’ Farooq Abdullah writes in letter to Shashi Tharoor from custody
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday tweeted a letter sent to him by fellow parliamentarian and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah from custody in Srinagar. Sharing the brief letter, Tharoor said members should be allowed to attend Parliament, else the “tool of arrest” could be used to muzzle voices in the Opposition.
Delhi: Auto driver arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault nurse in Burari
The Delhi Police have arrested an auto driver for allegedly trying to sexually assault a nurse and robbing her in North Delhi’s Burari locality. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old woman reportedly boarded the auto from a hospital in central Delhi.
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: All four accused killed in encounter, say police
Four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. The encounter took place around 3.30 am, when the accused tried to flee while being taken to the murder site to reconstruct the sequence of events. The police claimed the fired in self defence after the accused snatched the a weapon and fired at them.
Ajit Pawar exonerated in irrigation scam, affidavit filed a day before new government took oath
Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau cleared Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar of allegations of corruption in connection with an irrigation scam a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of Devendra Fadnavis resigned, and a day before the new alliance government led by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray took over. The agency pinned the blame for irregularities on the principal secretary of the water ministry and the executive director of the irrigation development corporation at the time the scam allegedly occurred.
Government staff who resign not entitled to pension, rules Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that government employees become ineligible for pension under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules if they resign because they forfeit past service. The pension rules apply to government servants, including civilian government servants in the defence services, appointed before December 31, 2003.
‘Even Lord Ram cannot guarantee 100% security’: UP minister responds to rising crimes against women
Amid national outrage and protests in several states over rising crimes against women, Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said “not even Lord Ram” could guarantee 100% security to people. The food and civil supplies minister was responding to questions on women’s safety after a rape complainant was set ablaze by five men in the state’s Unnao district.
Rape complainant who was set on fire in UP airlifted to Delhi for treatment
A 23-year-old woman, who is battling for her life after she was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradesh, was airlifted and admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Thursday. Doctors said that the woman had suffered about 90% of extensive burn injuries.
‘If there is decline in automobile sales, why are there traffic jams,’ asks BJP MP
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Virendra Singh Mast on Thursday dismissed reports of a slowdown in the automobile sector and claimed that traffic jams on roads were an indication of the growth. He alleged that the Opposition’s talks about slowdown were a conspiracy to “defame” the government and the nation.