#WATCH: RPF Constable Anil Kr, deployed at Thane Railway Station, risked his life to save a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming towards him. Kumar jumped onto the track, hauled the man up the platform&then managed to jump out of the train's way.(03.12) pic.twitter.com/Y7sNucBzse — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

A heroic moment and some quick thinking on the part of a Railway Police Force constable, identified as Anil Kumar, was captured on CCTV footage from December 3 at Thane Railway Station, Mumbai.

A man was seen crossing the railway tracks just as a train was coming into the station. Kumar leapt down on the tracks at once, helping the man to climb on to the platform, and then jumping out of the way of the train just in time.

