An 18-year-old chimpanzee in China has wowed social media users with its cleverness. Yuhui, a chimpanzee in the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in Chongqing, South-West China, was recorded washing a garment inside its enclosure with a brush and a bar of soap, the Daily Mail reported.

According to reports, Yuhui picked up the chore by watching his keeper wash clothes. Yuhui’s keeper wanted to check if it had learned the habit by observation and hence placed a T-shirt, a brush and a bar of soap near a pool of water. The chimpanzee headed directly to wash the T-shirt when brought near the pool along with its sister, and spent thirty minutes on the chore, the report added.