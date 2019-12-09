Watch: Five reasons why the Citizenship Bill is dangerous – and must be opposed
The Modi government has introduced a legislation that could spell the end of India as a secular republic.
This week, the Indian Parliament will debate a controversial legislation introduced by the Modi government that seeks to modify India’s citizenship law. Called the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it opens up Indian citizenship to migrants who have entered India illegally, provided they have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and belong to non-Muslim communities.
How can a secular republic with equality enshrined in the Constitution discriminate against people of a religious community?
In this video, Scroll.in reporters explain why the Citizenship Amendment Bill is dangerous and must be opposed.
You can also read our coverage on the Citizenship Amendment Bill
- Explainer: How exactly does India’s Citizenship Amendment Bill discriminate against Muslims?
- The Citizenship Bill rests on shaky legal grounds. Here’s why
- Special report: Will the Citizenship Amendment Bill really help Bangladeshi Hindus become Indian?
- Four myths about the Citizenship Bill – from fighting religious persecution to helping NRC-excluded
- Will the North East ‘exemptions’ in the new Citizenship Bill meet their purpose?