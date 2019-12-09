Play Reporters: Supriya Sharma, Sruthisagar Yamunan, Shoaib Daniyal, Ipsita Chakravarty, Arunabh Saikia

This week, the Indian Parliament will debate a controversial legislation introduced by the Modi government that seeks to modify India’s citizenship law. Called the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it opens up Indian citizenship to migrants who have entered India illegally, provided they have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and belong to non-Muslim communities.

How can a secular republic with equality enshrined in the Constitution discriminate against people of a religious community?

In this video, Scroll.in reporters explain why the Citizenship Amendment Bill is dangerous and must be opposed.

You can also read our coverage on the Citizenship Amendment Bill