All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi ripped up a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday, saying that the Bill – since then passed by the Lok Sabha – would lead to a “second partition”.

“This is worse than German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s laws,” Owaisi said during the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday night. “I am saddened to see the hatred meted out to Muslims by those who took an oath on our Constitution,” he added.

The Bill excludes Muslim citizens of neighbouring countries from applying for Indian citizenship.