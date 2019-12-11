73-year-old adventurer Rosie Swale Pope is running 6,000 miles from the UK to Nepal to raise money for charity pic.twitter.com/6Qz8UqMEnP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 7, 2019

Rosie Swale Pope, a seasoned marathoner, adventurer and author, is on her way to Kathmandu, Nepal on foot. She began her run in July 2018 from Brighton, United Kingdom and, as of December 9, 2019, had reached Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2015, Nepal was hit with an earthquake that clocked 7.9 on the Richter scale, causing widespread destruction. Years later, the country is still struggling to recover from its impact, and many are still homeless and have lost their livelihood.

Hoping to raise money for Nepal’s local communities and the country’s recovery from the devastating earthquake, Pope is covering an average of 20 kilometres daily. Pope said (video above), “It is not about just giving people food. It is about helping these talented people to grow their own food.”

