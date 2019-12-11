@manojkjhadu the only MP to voice for @PIB_India accreditation for Digital journalists who have been at the forefront of raising issues of environment, public health & social security.



On December 9, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha raised the matter of accreditation by the Press Information Bureau of India for digital journalists in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Digital journalism ensures that no story goes untouched and unverified, Jha said in his speech in Rajya Sabha. “The trust in digital journalism has risen so much that even the print and television (organisations) have opened their online content,” he added.

Currently, digital journalists do not have the facility to get themselves accredited by the PIB. This prevents them from visiting Parliament during sessions.