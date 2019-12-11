Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!



They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019

American economist of Indian origin Abhijit Banerjee received the 2019 Nobel Prize for economics in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10, along with fellow awardees Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

The trio won the prize for its “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

Banerjee and his wife Duflo chose to wear Indian attire for the awards ceremony, with Banerjee dressed in a dhoti-kurta and Duflo in a saree.

