Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo receive their Nobel Prize dressed in Indian clothes
The two, along with economist Michael Kremer, won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics for their ‘experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’.
American economist of Indian origin Abhijit Banerjee received the 2019 Nobel Prize for economics in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10, along with fellow awardees Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.
The trio won the prize for its “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.
Banerjee and his wife Duflo chose to wear Indian attire for the awards ceremony, with Banerjee dressed in a dhoti-kurta and Duflo in a saree.
