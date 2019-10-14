Play

American scientist of Indian origin Abhijit Banerjee, along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics in 2019 for “their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”. Banerjee and Duflo are married to each other.

Banerjee was born in Kolkata, received his undergraduate degree in economics from Presidency College and completed his master’s degree at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. He got his doctoral degree in economics from Harvard University in the United States. Here are a few of the interviews he has given over the years.

Play

Play