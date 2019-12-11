Watch this time-lapse and see Sydney disappear under thick smoke. We have the latest on the smoke, the fires and the warnings across the state here: https://t.co/ivEQzULxvm pic.twitter.com/Z3JKBCVCmx — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) December 10, 2019

The Australian city of Sydney was engulfed in a thick layer of smoke on December 10 with the air quality index almost 12 times higher than the usual hazardous level in some areas, ABC News reported.

Ferry services remained suspended for the most part of the day due to the smoke, the report added. The air quality triggered smoke alarms at places and many buildings had to be evacuated.

Such is the bushfire smoke, you can't see Sydney harbour from the Sydney Harbour Bridge pic.twitter.com/4Qx5oIwCbY — Max Chalmers (@maxchalm) December 10, 2019

The ongoing bushfires in the country are believed to be the major reason behind the deteriorating air quality. The fires started in September and are still burning actively in New South Wales and Victoria states.

A few Australian users of the TikTok app even made videos about the air quality in Sydney.

A climate rally was held in Sydney on Wednesday demanding stronger action on climate change, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Sydney climate rally now ⁦@cityofsydney⁩ pic.twitter.com/KpRmakZrW3 — Prof Kerryn Phelps AM (@drkerrynphelps) December 11, 2019

Im at the climate change rally in Sydney. Feels so good to vent our collective anger about the lack of climate leadership in this country#ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZNc1rnNrzC — Myfanwy McDonald (@MyfanwyMcDonald) December 11, 2019

An estimated 7,000 people rally at Sydney Town Hall, calling for more to be done on climate change in Sydney this evening to demand urgent climate action from Australia's government,as bushfire smoke chokes the city and causes a spike in health problems.#ClimateEmergency#climate pic.twitter.com/xNRkeQieqZ — -🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺- (@Frolencewalters) December 11, 2019

