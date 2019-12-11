Watch: Sydney beats Delhi on hazardous air quality, unhappy residents make TikTok videos
The air quality in Sydney is so bad that it reportedly triggered smoke alarms in buildings.
The Australian city of Sydney was engulfed in a thick layer of smoke on December 10 with the air quality index almost 12 times higher than the usual hazardous level in some areas, ABC News reported.
Ferry services remained suspended for the most part of the day due to the smoke, the report added. The air quality triggered smoke alarms at places and many buildings had to be evacuated.
The ongoing bushfires in the country are believed to be the major reason behind the deteriorating air quality. The fires started in September and are still burning actively in New South Wales and Victoria states.
A few Australian users of the TikTok app even made videos about the air quality in Sydney.
A climate rally was held in Sydney on Wednesday demanding stronger action on climate change, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
