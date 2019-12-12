#WATCH Maharashtra: Police have arrested two men for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160 from two shops on December 5 in Dongri area of Mumbai. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/keNxjbkFQ5 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

Of all the humour, despair and debate to come out of India’s current onion crisis, the latest has been theft. On December 5, two men were seen on CCTV stealing a large amount of onions from shops in Dongri, Mumbai.

Seen above, the footage shows a man stroll calmly towards the vegetable stalls at around four in the morning. He is later seen emerging with a large, visibly heavy sack filled with the coveted vegetable.

According to reports, 168 kg onions valued around Rs 20,160 (according to the FIR) were stolen. Two men have been arrested, in part thanks to the above CCTV video.

