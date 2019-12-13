Ronaldo was pissed at this pitch invader 😡 pic.twitter.com/JNKxINdbdK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2019

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal that secured Juventus’s win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League game on Wednesday, December 11, fans were ecstatic. So much so that a couple of them found their way past security and ran onto the field to congratulate him.

While the first such invader gave him a warm embrace, the second wanted a selfie and appears to have grabbed him by the neck to take the photograph. As seen in the video above, Ronaldo was caught off guard by the arm on his neck, and reacted sharply. Manoeuvring himself out of the fan’s hold, Ronaldo chargied toward the pitch invader before security personnel carried him off.

