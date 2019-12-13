Watch Cristiano Ronaldo lose his cool at a pitch invader who grabbed his neck to take a selfie
Of two pitch invaders rejoicing Ronaldo’s winning goal in the Champions League, this one was shoved by the footballer.
After Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal that secured Juventus’s win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League game on Wednesday, December 11, fans were ecstatic. So much so that a couple of them found their way past security and ran onto the field to congratulate him.
While the first such invader gave him a warm embrace, the second wanted a selfie and appears to have grabbed him by the neck to take the photograph. As seen in the video above, Ronaldo was caught off guard by the arm on his neck, and reacted sharply. Manoeuvring himself out of the fan’s hold, Ronaldo chargied toward the pitch invader before security personnel carried him off.
