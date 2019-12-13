CRPF officials stormed into the Guwahati office of Prag News, a private news channel, and beat up three of its staffers on December 12. The incident was recorded on CCTV footage and the video has now gone viral on social media.

“My staff was sitting inside the office premises when the CRPF officers came inside and beat up a spot boy and two others,” Akshata Narain, editor of Prag News, said while speaking to television news channel Mirror Now. “They harassed the person who was sitting at the reception and ran after the people who were inside the office. They warned us and then left the building.”

Narain raised questions on the safety of journalists and everyone else in the area. She also questioned the purpose of such an attack because, according to the editor, Prag News is unaware of the motive behind it. Narain appealed to the national media to “take a stand for Assam and the North East”.