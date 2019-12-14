Play

The Citizenship Act, which was signed into law by President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday, makes India’s “200 million Muslims feel as if somehow their religion is not as valid or Indian as the others”, Nobel laureate Venkatram “Venki” Ramakrishnan told The Quint.

The law seeks to naturalise non-Muslim undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Ramakrishnan’s contention refutes Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the Act does not affect Muslims who are already Indian citizens.

The scientist noted that the Indian Constitution is notably progressive and secular, fostering an “enlightened, liberal democracy that is tolerant to everybody in the country”. However, the Citizenship Act runs contrary to the spirit and possibly even the letter of the Constitution, said Ramakrishnan.

By deliberately excluding followers of one religion from its purview and engaging in “communal squabbles”, the legislation undermines any attempt to make progress with education, technology, and general economic growth, he said.

The Citizenship Act been met with protests across the country.

Also watch

From Shillong to Kerala, Indians protest against Citizenship Act amendments

Five speeches in Parliament during the Citizenship Amendment Bill debate

Five reasons why the Citizenship Bill is dangerous – and must be opposed

Also read

Indians should focus on education and technology, not meat: Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

Citizenship Amendment gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes Act

Citizenship Bill: Writers and scholars warn of ‘untold suffering’ and irreparable damage to India



Citizenship Bill: Religious criterion undermines democratic tenet of pluralism, says US House panel



How exactly does India’s Citizenship Amendment Bill discriminate against Muslims?

Four myths about the Citizenship Bill – from fighting religious persecution to helping NRC-excluded