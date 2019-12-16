As the anti-Citizenship Act protest by the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent on Sunday evening, a video (above) of a group of women furiously chasing away Delhi Police officials and protecting the men with them went viral on social media.

The women shouted slogans of “Delhi Police, go back” and confronted the officials who tried to approach them dressed in riot gear. The women did not back off and drove the policemen out of the main gate of residential compound.

This not deter the policemen, however, and they dragged away one of the men and started beating him up before the women intervened once more.