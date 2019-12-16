A school in Karnataka run by a RSS leader is making it's students re-enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid



This is the future of education in India when the RSS-BJP takeover of our society is complete.



And this is why it's our duty to resist.pic.twitter.com/eg7IPzz3zw — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 16, 2019

A group of students of classes 11 and 12 of the Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Kalladka district of Karnataka was made to enact the 1992 demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Mosque on December 15, The News Minute reported. The play ended with the students erecting a “Ram Temple” in place of the mosque.

The school is owned by RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, the report added. Bhat is a member of the south-central regional executive committee of the RSS.

The event was attended by Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda, and Karnataka ministers H Nagesh and Shashikala Jolle.

Bhat defended the enactment staunchly, The News Minute report said. “It is not a mosque,” he was quoted as saying. “It is just a building. It is a historical event that we are depicting. We have depicted Jallianwala Bagh as well. Did anyone highlight that? Even though the Supreme Court has said that what happened in Babri was wrong, we have questioned that part of the judgment itself...I don’t agree with it.”