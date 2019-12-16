Watch: When West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee led the anti-Citizenship Act rally in Kolkata
The state Governor, however, was not happy, and called the act ‘unconstitutional’.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a rally against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens in Kolkata on Monday. She was joined by hundreds of supporters who marched from a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Red Road to Jorasanko Thakurbari - the childhood home of Rabindranath Tagore, NDTV reported.
Speaking at the rally, Banerjee commented on the trend of branding people as “anti-nationals”.
“No NRC, no CAB. We want peace,” Banerjee said.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that he was “extremely anguished” that Banerjee and her allies spearheaded the rally.