West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a rally against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens in Kolkata on Monday. She was joined by hundreds of supporters who marched from a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Red Road to Jorasanko Thakurbari - the childhood home of Rabindranath Tagore, NDTV reported.

Speaking at the rally, Banerjee commented on the trend of branding people as “anti-nationals”.

"Everyone is an anti-national and only they are nationalists? So peculiar. This is not how a country is governed" : @MamataOfficial#NoCABNoNRC pic.twitter.com/Z4ptVsHcfe — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 16, 2019

“No NRC, no CAB. We want peace,” Banerjee said.

"We are all citizens. Communal harmony is our motto. We will not allow #NRC. We will not allow #CAB"@MamataOfficial administers the pledge ahead of #NoCABNoNRC rally pic.twitter.com/ndCrb5XzDw — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 16, 2019

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that he was “extremely anguished” that Banerjee and her allies spearheaded the rally.