Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the citizen protests against Sunday’s police action in Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities at India Gate on Monday evening.

“This is an attack on the soul of the nation. The youth is the soul of the nation and it is their right to protest,” Vadra was quoted as saying by NDTV. “The Citizenship Act is unconstitutional. Every Indian should fight against it,” she added.

Vadra also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to speak up on what happened in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday. He also needs to address the issues of women’s safety, unemployment, and declining economic growth, the Congress leader added.