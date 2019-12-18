Play

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas carol All I Want For Christmas Is You has topped the Billboard charts in the week of December 21, in the category of “biggest sales gain.”

While the holiday number, from her album Merry Christmas, has been a Christmas staple since it was released 25 years ago, it never made the number one spot. This year marks the very first time.

According to Billboard, it is only the second holiday song to reign as number one the Hot 100 list since The Chipmunk Song (by David Seville), which ruled for four weeks in 1958-1959.

