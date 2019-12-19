When questioned on the decision to impose section 144 in Bangalore violating the fundamental right to protest, Bengaluru police commissioner said "fundamental rights stop when someone else's wellbeing is affected."#CAA_NRC #Bengaluru #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/b36cxwWJfS — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) December 18, 2019

“Fundamental rights stop when someone else’s well-being is affected,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said, defending the prohibitory orders against large gatherings in the city.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Bengaluru and other parts of the state from Thursday 6 am till midnight of December 21. A protest against the Citizenship Act was scheduled to be held in the city on Thursday.

“All permissions given for tomorrow have been recalled. If anybody violates section 144, action will be taken against them under section 188 of IPC,” the Bengaluru police commissioner said.

While the prohibitory orders under Section 144 were scheduled to be in effect starting 6 am on Thursday morning, citizens of Bengaluru took to the streets at around 11 pm on Wednesday night to register their protest against the Citizenship Act.