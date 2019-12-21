After leading a massive protest against the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens in front of Jama Masjid in Delhi after Friday prayers, December 20, Chandrashekhar Azad eventually surrendered to the police in the early hours of the next morning.

Before he was taken in, Azad had a message for demonstrators: “Yeh badi ladai hai (This is a big fight)/” He added, “Yeh ladai sirf muslim bhaiyon ki nahi, sabki ladai hai aur hum iss ladai ko kamzor nahi padne denge (This is not only our Muslim brothers’ fight, but everyone’s fight, and we will not let it weaken).”

On the reason for his surrender, he said he wanted to tell the government to take back the Citizenship Act, asking protestors to continue in peaceful dissent.

