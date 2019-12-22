Around the Web ‘The universe is a cruel, uncaring void’: Watch the trailer for BoJack Horseman’s final season The show that has been called ‘its own harshest critic’ releases the second part of its sixth and final season in January 2020. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago the reviews r in and spoiler im great pic.twitter.com/PhO71I86Iq— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) December 20, 2019 Also read‘BoJack Horseman’ is a cartoon that is most definitely not for kids Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Netflix Trailer Read Comments Print