Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday insisted that his government has not even discussed a pan-India National Register for Citizens, even though Home Minister Amit Shah has spent the last year promising to institute one. For more than a week now, the government has insisted that the NRC is not linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has brought lakhs of protesters onto the streets. It also claims that the no part of the NRC has begun yet.

This is untrue. As Shoaib Daniyal explains, the NRC has already begun under a process called the National Population Register. Watch the video to understand what the connection is between the NRC and the NPR, how the NPR has nothing to do with the Census and which states have already decided to put the NPR on hold

