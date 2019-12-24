After comedian Hasan Minhaj posted a video clip (above) with the caption “CAA + NRC + more this Sunday on Patriot Act,” Indian fans were expecting a topical episode of his show, “Patriot Act”.

However, the episode that premiered on Sunday, December 22 was titled “How America Is Causing Global Obesity,” and has Minhaj explain how the United States’ policies and companies contribute to spreading obesity and poor health globally.

The clip which was shared previously had Minhaj saying, “Prime Minister Modi has gone mask off on Muslims,” mentioning the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and going on to argue how the Citizenship Act is discriminatory toward Muslims.

Much to his fans’ disappointment, the actual segment on the CAA ran only a little longer than Hasan’s teaser, about two minutes in all, at the end of the Netflix episode, when Minhaj was signing off for the holidays with updates on previous stories.

Here is the show made available on YouTube, carefully leaving out the reference to the CAA.

Play

Social media users and fans of the show responded sharply, saying they were “click baited” by the clip he had shared.

You cheated us @hasanminhaj . I just got internet after 3 days . 8+ states don't have internet aming them are Assam and kashmir . Both of them are under genocide watch since August. — Anotherinfinitystone 💎 (@kaynat_nasar) December 23, 2019

hold up so @hasanminhaj really used CAA/NRC as clickbait and gave the issue less than two minutes in an episode on obesity in America and.... we're letting him? — burnout baby (@vanillacheetos) December 22, 2019

Never click bait us again hassan. Do better after all the oppression thats going on against indian muslims all of us were expecting a ‘hasan minhaj special’ to wake the world up but you played with us too:/ — Zaid K (@ZaidKh97) December 23, 2019

Guess who got click baited by @hasanminhaj !!! Literally nothing about CAA in the whole episode, we expected better from this guy at least. What a scam smh https://t.co/43VxjZksrG — Zaynah Khan (@YusufzaiZaynah) December 22, 2019

CAA NRC video episode.

Barely spoke for 2 minutes on the topic rest was completely focussed on Obesity issues in America.

The video title was just a clickbait. — SAIF SHAIKH (@ChupChaapBol) December 22, 2019

Hasan ur PR team done fucked up — cyberspace garbage (@pankhuriiiiii) December 22, 2019

