‘Citizenship Act is communal and dangerous’: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi speaks up on the CAA
‘You came and started talking about building the temple. You have nothing else to build? Build the nation.’
Actor and television host Jaaved Jaaferi has added his voice to those from Bollywood protesting against the Citizenship Act. A video of Jaaferi’s stand is being circulated widely on social media.
“The amended Citizenship Act is communal and dangerous,” he told an audience.
When the audience started chanting “shame!” in response to his comments, the actor said, “It’s not a shame, it’s a big game,” invoking loud applause.