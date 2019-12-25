#WATCH Jawans celebrate Christmas on the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Source - Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/3Msg6s82iO — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

The Christmas spirit found its way to the Line of Control in Kashmir with a group of Indian Army soldiers singing Jingle Bells at their station. Amidst a thick blanket of snow, a decorated Christmas tree and snowmen dressed in red hats also made an appearance.

The video (above) filmed at a helicopter landing site included a person dressed as Santa Claus. Also present was a rhinoceros sculpted from snow.

Don't miss rhino sculpted out of snow! Assam Regiment boys. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0bWQyyG2ZI — Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghx) December 25, 2019

