‘Jingle Bells’ at the Line of Control: Indian Army soldiers celebrate Christmas in Kashmir
Amidst blistering cold and snow, Indian soldiers celebrated Christmas, complete with Santa Claus.
The Christmas spirit found its way to the Line of Control in Kashmir with a group of Indian Army soldiers singing Jingle Bells at their station. Amidst a thick blanket of snow, a decorated Christmas tree and snowmen dressed in red hats also made an appearance.
The video (above) filmed at a helicopter landing site included a person dressed as Santa Claus. Also present was a rhinoceros sculpted from snow.
Also watch
Everyone is miming to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ and it’s beautiful
Also read
How to make merry amidst so much misery: Timeless advice from the 1830s