Watch: Typhoon Phanfone causes havoc in the Philippines
Locally known as Typhoon Ursula, the storm has led to multiple deaths and injuries.
On Tuesday, December 24 Typhoon Phanfone made landfall in central Philippines, causing widespread devastation. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, as of December 27, the number of people reported dead stood at 28, while 12 were reported missing.
Disaster Agency spokesperson Mark Timbal spoke to AFP, saying “The likelihood is present that the casualty count will still increase. We’re hoping against it.”
Amidst highways flooding and homes being torn apart by the wind, thousands have been left stranded, and more than 58,000 have been evacuated.
The disaster agency stated that 147 cities and municipalities experienced power outages, though by Friday, December 27, 31 of those regions had their power restored.
Phanfone, known locally as Typhoon Ursula, first hit ground at the Eastern Samar province on Tuesday, bringing storm surges and torrential rainfall. It hit as the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds moving at 150 kilometers per hour.
