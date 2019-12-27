Typhoon Phanfone, known locally as Typhoon Ursula, first made landfall on Eastern Samar province, Philippines on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and storm surges. It hit as the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 150 km/h, with gusts of 195 km/h. pic.twitter.com/A1toLUBdIo — Emil Nivantha Perera (@emilnivantha) December 26, 2019

On Tuesday, December 24 Typhoon Phanfone made landfall in central Philippines, causing widespread devastation. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, as of December 27, the number of people reported dead stood at 28, while 12 were reported missing.

Disaster Agency spokesperson Mark Timbal spoke to AFP, saying “The likelihood is present that the casualty count will still increase. We’re hoping against it.”

Philippines: le typhon a balayé des villages isolés et des zones touristiques populaires du centre du pays. #phanfone #Philippines #TyphoonPhanfone pic.twitter.com/bvCMOjWAsB — RTSinfo (@RTSinfo) December 26, 2019

Puerto Galera, Philippines. Highway is starting to flood in northern Mindoro due to typhoon Ursula. Trying to find a restaurant that's open. pic.twitter.com/zxlgobsPX0 — empele10 (@empele10) December 25, 2019

Amidst highways flooding and homes being torn apart by the wind, thousands have been left stranded, and more than 58,000 have been evacuated.

The disaster agency stated that 147 cities and municipalities experienced power outages, though by Friday, December 27, 31 of those regions had their power restored.



Typhoon #Phanfone ruins Christmas for travelers and evacuees, gaining strength as it barrels through central Philippines. More here: https://t.co/dm8MlXebFX pic.twitter.com/M0p9a5UhVs — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2019

We're now at the eyewall of Typhoon Ursula. Please be ready for the 2nd half. Praying for everyone's safety all over Aklan, Island of Boracay and the rest of Panay Island. pic.twitter.com/W1GarUEBul — Now_United_twt (@Now_United_twt) December 24, 2019

This is the situation in my province right now. Please pray for my townmates. #TyphoonUrsula pic.twitter.com/WsYT6fWBzz — Seoulful (@myvilvil) December 25, 2019

