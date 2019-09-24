The devastating typhoon Tapah hit South Korea and Japan over the weekend, making it the 17th typhoon of this season. More than 400 flights were cancelled in Japan, and 390 in South Korea. Over 30,000 homes were still without power on Monday morning on Kyushu island, according to Kyushu Electric Power co.

Kyodo News reported more than 50 people injured in the Okinawa and Kyushu regions.

Typhoon Tapah hit the southern islands of Japan, Sunday, September 22, causing floods, minor injuries and paralyzing traffic. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said more heavy rain, flooding and landslides are due through Monday in western Japan. pic.twitter.com/9wBhVaPRMf — Ebererachael (@Ebererachael) September 22, 2019

While the typhoon has now been downgraded to an extratropical cyclone, Japan’s meteorological agency said that more heavy rain, flooding and landslides were due Monday onwards in western regions of Japan.

Apparently typhoon #Tapah has been downgraded to a tropical storm. But it’s still the scariest wind I’ve ever seen in my life! pic.twitter.com/9ucSfic83r — Chris ウォルシュ (@chris_uorushu) September 23, 2019

Citizens of afflicted areas are now posting videos depicting a calmer state of affairs after the harrowing weekend.