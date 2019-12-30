The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

The Indian Space Research Organisation ended its last meeting of the year with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on a classical note, with a flute performance from senior ISRO official P Kunhikrishnan.

Kunhikrishnan is the director of the U. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, where the meeting was held. The standing committee was convened on matters of Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

A professional flute player, Kunhikrishnan played Vathapi Ganapatim Bajhe, a Sanskrit devotional classic. Below is a 2016 performance of the same melody by Kunhikrishnan, at the 50th rocket launch fete at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.