Watch: Senior ISRO official ends last meeting of the year with enchanting flute performance
At the meeting with a parliamentary panel, the Director of Bengaluru’s Satellite Centre, P Kunhikrishnan, played the flute.
The Indian Space Research Organisation ended its last meeting of the year with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on a classical note, with a flute performance from senior ISRO official P Kunhikrishnan.
Kunhikrishnan is the director of the U. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, where the meeting was held. The standing committee was convened on matters of Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
A professional flute player, Kunhikrishnan played Vathapi Ganapatim Bajhe, a Sanskrit devotional classic. Below is a 2016 performance of the same melody by Kunhikrishnan, at the 50th rocket launch fete at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.