When the birds start singing fire engine sounds... 😧

Credit: Gregory Andrews, Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/g11BMry1HC — Isobel Roe (@isobelroe) January 1, 2020

Wild bushfires have been raging through Australia since September 2019, and show no signs of stopping. A total of 17 people have died across the nation, and in the state of New South Wales alone, over 900 houses have been destroyed, reported CNN.

While social media users in Australia have been lamenting over the state of affairs in the nation, with red skies and steadily deteriorating air quality (below), a magpie was heard tragically imitating sounds of a fire engine.

Magpies are one of Australia’s most accomplished songbirds, with a wide range of vocalisation abilities. They often mimic the sounds they frequently hear around them.

My last day of the decade felt like the apocalypse. Been covering the Australian bushfires for the last 6 weeks, but haven’t seen anything like yesterdays fire that decimated the town of Conjola, NSW. #bushfirecrisis #AustralianBushfires #NSWisburning work for @nytimes pic.twitter.com/KmVKqDMKsf — matthew abbott (@mattabbottphoto) January 1, 2020

While Australia Burns to the ground.. the NSW emergency services minister @DavidElliottMP is holidaying in Europe and @ScottMorrisonMP is watching fireworks at Kirribilly house drinking beers. How good is our failed government?!? #auspol #nswisburning #ScoMoResign pic.twitter.com/T7ZcNGwkwM — alexander supertramp (@superathlete9) December 31, 2019

Also watch

Meet this koala, who was rescued from the deadly bushfires in Australia

Meet Bear the dog, who jumps into fires to rescue koalas

Also read

At least seven dead, two missing as bushfires ravage parts of New South Wales

After Kyrgios’ Twitter appeal, Tennis Australia to arrange fundraisers to help bushfire victims