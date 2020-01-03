Watch: A magpie makes fire engine sounds amidst devastating bushfires in Australia
The bushfires have caused enormous damage and, by some estimates, wiped out huge numbers of animals and birds.
Wild bushfires have been raging through Australia since September 2019, and show no signs of stopping. A total of 17 people have died across the nation, and in the state of New South Wales alone, over 900 houses have been destroyed, reported CNN.
While social media users in Australia have been lamenting over the state of affairs in the nation, with red skies and steadily deteriorating air quality (below), a magpie was heard tragically imitating sounds of a fire engine.
Magpies are one of Australia’s most accomplished songbirds, with a wide range of vocalisation abilities. They often mimic the sounds they frequently hear around them.
Also watch
Meet this koala, who was rescued from the deadly bushfires in Australia
Meet Bear the dog, who jumps into fires to rescue koalas
Also read
At least seven dead, two missing as bushfires ravage parts of New South Wales
After Kyrgios’ Twitter appeal, Tennis Australia to arrange fundraisers to help bushfire victims