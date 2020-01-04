The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtL pic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2 — NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018

Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi recently posted a video claiming that NASA had recorded the sound of the sun, and the sun chants “Om”.

In the video (below) posted on Twitter, various images of the sun are displayed with a very vocalised “Om” being audible. However, a video (above) released by NASA in 2018 shows the sonification of electromagnetic waves from the sun is not, in fact, an “Om” chant but a “low, pulsing hum.”

The raw audio file released by NASA (bottom) bears this out.

