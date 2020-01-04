Watch: No, the sun does not chant ‘Om,’ shows NASA video, contrary to what Kiran Bedi tweeted
A video from NASA recreated sounds from solar electromagnetic waves, and it was not ‘Om’.
Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi recently posted a video claiming that NASA had recorded the sound of the sun, and the sun chants “Om”.
In the video (below) posted on Twitter, various images of the sun are displayed with a very vocalised “Om” being audible. However, a video (above) released by NASA in 2018 shows the sonification of electromagnetic waves from the sun is not, in fact, an “Om” chant but a “low, pulsing hum.”
The raw audio file released by NASA (bottom) bears this out.
Also watch
Three children were buried in cowdung during a solar eclipse in a bizarre bid to ‘cure’ them