Watch: Three children were buried in cowdung during a solar eclipse in a bizarre bid to ‘cure’ them
In Gulbarga, Karnataka, superstition ruled during the astronomical phenomenon.
During the solar eclipse on Thursday, December 26, three differently-abled children were seen buried neck deep in cowdung at Taj Sultanpur village in Kalaburgi, Karnataka.
According to reports, the parents of these children believed that by burying them in cowdung, they would be cured of the “disabilities” they suffered from. The children remained in that condition for two hours or more, and were extricated only after the eclipse had ended.
Following an alert from concerned onlookers, the district’s child protection officials were alerted. They arrived at the scene and urged parents to allow their children out of the pits.
