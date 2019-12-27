#Karnataka

At TajSulthanpur in Kalburgi, kids burried til neck level during solar eclipse. Kids upto 10 yrs are burried , they believe by doing this they can avoid skin diseases & not become physically challenged @Ramkrishna_TNIE @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress @gsvasu_TNIE pic.twitter.com/XFs364U4Jc — TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) December 26, 2019

During the solar eclipse on Thursday, December 26, three differently-abled children were seen buried neck deep in cowdung at Taj Sultanpur village in Kalaburgi, Karnataka.

According to reports, the parents of these children believed that by burying them in cowdung, they would be cured of the “disabilities” they suffered from. The children remained in that condition for two hours or more, and were extricated only after the eclipse had ended.

Following an alert from concerned onlookers, the district’s child protection officials were alerted. They arrived at the scene and urged parents to allow their children out of the pits.

