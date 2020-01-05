Watch: Kiran Bedi’s NASA-sun-om gaffe inspires hilarious spoofs on social media
One user tweeted that the sun chants ‘Wah Modi ji, wah’ in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Saturday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi tweeted a video claiming that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States had recorded the sound of the sun and it chants “om”. Although the claim was busted with the help of an older clip posted by Nasa in 2018, many social media users took this opportunity to share creative spoof videos (above and below).