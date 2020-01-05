Around the Web Watch: Horrifying violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked mob attacks campus Several students and teachers of the university were reported to have been injured in the attack. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago JNU under attack by masked goons. Channels like @ZeeNewsHindi @ZeeNews are saying that students who are protesting against fee hike and pelting stones. Students have actually been beaten up brutally. #jnuprotests #abvpviolenceinjnu pic.twitter.com/R0QyMz8Wd7— Avica Bedi (@avica_bedi) January 5, 2020 Watch | Ambulance carrying injured #JNU students to the hospital.#JNUProtests #JNUViolence More on https://t.co/NLUejW1DIJ pic.twitter.com/deAa6dViPn— NDTV (@ndtv) January 5, 2020 #WATCH Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/L9kB9W1IoR— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020 What the hell is Delhi Police doing? Just being standers? Shame on you @DelhiPolice#abvpviolenceinjnu #studentunitylonglive #shameondelhipolice pic.twitter.com/o13jQvF9kt— Areeba K (@AreebaK14) January 5, 2020 RSS, VHP & ABVP goons brutally beat up JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh inside #JNU campus. Brandishing sticks & iron rods they are randomly attacking students & faculty members. Seems it is a planned attack with approval of BJP high command. #abvpviolenceinjnupic.twitter.com/4df1UeFIPt— Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 5, 2020 At JNU main gate. Lights are off. Lots of cops on riot gear. A right wing gathering yelling slogans. pic.twitter.com/7QLdzu2yJF— Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) January 5, 2020 Play Scenes Inside #JNU campus ... Masked faces, rods / hockey sticks ... pic.twitter.com/2vOygikpTF— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) January 5, 2020 Teachers’ press conference interrupted by right wing supporters outside JNU main gate. #jnu #JNUViolence #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/KepLago3Ki— Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) January 5, 2020 Also readViolence breaks out at JNU, masked mob attacks students and teachers, several injured Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jawaharlal Nehru University violence Read Comments Print