Violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening, leaving several teachers and students injured. Video footage showed a masked mob wielding sticks and rods entering hostel buildings, sparking panic among students.

Twenty-three injured people from JNU had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital, News 18 reported. Among those injured were the president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh and faculty member Sucharita Sen.

The students’ union blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for the violence and claimed that members of the group had entered the university campus with rods. A research student told Scroll.in that the violence broke out after alleged members of ABVP began throwing stones at a protest march of students against the recent hostel fee hike proposal.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The ABVP blamed the violence in JNU on “Naxals” or left-wing extremists.

In a statement, the JNU administration claimed the violence began when students opposing the hostel fee hike beat up others around 4.30 pm. Later, “masked miscreants” entered a hostel, it said, but did not comment on their identities.

Several Opposition leaders condemned the violence, holding the government responsible for the attack on students. The BJP, however, said the violence was “a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder.”

The violence comes weeks after the Delhi Police fired tear-gas and baton-charged students inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi after protests were staged against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. This sparked protests at more than 60 universities and colleges across India.

12 am: Students and citizens gathered to protest against the attack in JNU at the National Law University in Bengaluru, the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai and Raipur, among other places.

11:50 pm: Industrialist Anand Mahindra asked for the “armed, lawless goons” that entered JNU campus to be traced and punished swiftly.

It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter... — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

11:40 pm: Congress Party’s Priyanka Gandhi spoke to injured students at the AIIMS trauma centre. She claimed one student told her that “the police kicked him several times on his head”.

Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020

11.30 pm: The JNU administration released a statement condemning the violence. Shifting blame for the violence to students opposing the fee hike, it claimed that around 4.30 pm, students blocking the winter registration process beat up other students. Later, “masked miscreants” entered Periyar Hostel with sticks and rods. “It is unfortunate that a group of students with their violent means of protests are preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic studies,” it said.

The JNU administration feels great pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence that took place in JNU campus. The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/Quk3Zc7wN0 — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) January 5, 2020

11.25 pm: The Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations released a statement, condemning the attack on JNU students and teachers.

“The FEDCUTA unequivocally condemns the violence unleashed on the students and teachers of JNU by armed goons, orchestrated by the JNU VC and his henchmen,” it said. “The violence that has gone on now for two days and continued unabated for several hours today is a brazen attempt by the administration to terrorise the students and teachers who have bravely put up an unwavering fight to defend the University.”

11.20 pm: JNU students and teachers gathered at the West Gate of the campus and shouted ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans at 10.45 pm. The main gate of the campus was blocked by right-wing activists who manhandled activist Yogendra Yadav and chased away journalists.

Play Video recorded by Rohan Venkatramakrishnan

11:15 pm: Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, described the attack on JNU students and teachers as cowardly, planned and undemocratic.

JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 5, 2020

11:15 pm: Protests have broken out at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh against the attack on JNU students, PTI reports.

11:10 pm: Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi spoke to reporters after meeting injured students admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMS.

It's deeply sickening about a government that allows violence inflicted on their own children: Priyanka Gandhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2020

10:55 pm: A video posted on Twitter by journalist Rajesh Mahapatra shows people carrying rods leaving JNU campus unimpeded by the police.

10:50 pm: Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at AIIMS trauma centre to meet those injured in the violence inside the JNU campus, ANI reports.

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (#JNU) have been admitted following violence at university pic.twitter.com/Kw8t7gFyxU — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

10:45 pm: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the violence on JNU campus. “This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education,” it said.

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

10.40 pm: In a video posted on social media, a student describes the mob attack on JNU’s Sabarmati Hostel on Sunday evening.

The eyewitness account from #JNU.

Location: Outside Sabarmati hostel. pic.twitter.com/Ugrdqez5OY — Akif عاکف (@khaans) January 5, 2020

10.35 pm: Journalists continue to face aggression from right-wing activists outside the JNU campus.

A group of people including masked men in support of ABVP gathered around me and told me to leave the area after being identified as a journalist from The Hindu. Fled to avoid trouble. — Sidharth Ravi (@SidRavii) January 5, 2020

Video from our correspondent who reached the spot when a reporter from @IndiaToday was being heckled & stopped from recording his piece to camera. You can hear one man say, 'Maro saalon ko [beat them]," Another says, "Agli baar bakwas na karega [he won't talk nonsense again]." pic.twitter.com/pfjQ4sbeTF — newslaundry (@newslaundry) January 5, 2020

10.30 pm: The Ministry of Human Resource Development called the attack on JNU campus “very unfortunate and highly condemnable”.

It has come to Ministry's notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) January 5, 2020

10.30 pm: Video footage recorded earlier on Sunday evening shows masked people with rods walking into a building inside the JNU campus, sparking a wave of panic among students.

Play

10.25 pm: Earlier in the evening, Nidhi Tripathi, the ABVP national general secretary, said in a video posted on Twitter: “Naxals entered the hostels and beat students brutally with lathis. Many students are injured. These are the same people who desire that JNU is never normal. They want to destroy the JNU education system and shut down the university.”

10.20 pm: Reporters present on the spot confirm that an ambulance was chased away by the mob after its tyres were punctured.

Masked men punctured the tyres of an ambulance with doctors from AIIMS attempting to enter JNU and tried to "inspect" it. The ambulance was chased away. @THNewDelhi @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/qMbzT6RoYj — Sidharth Ravi (@SidRavii) January 5, 2020

10:15 pm: Delhi Police told ANI all hostel areas have been secured inside the JNU campus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya on attack on students at JNU, Delhi: The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march conducted by police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points. #JNU pic.twitter.com/PokOxoWeYF — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

10.15 pm: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Twitter: “Horrifying images from JNU – the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.”

10:10 pm: Delhi Police said a flag march is being conducted inside the JNU campus and the situation is under control, PTI reports.

10:05 pm: The Ministry of Human Resources Development has sought a report from the JNU Registrar regarding the violence, Indian Express reports.

10 pm: External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Twitter: “Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.”

9.50 pm: 23 injured students have been admitted to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, News 18 reports.

9.47 pm: A team of doctors and nurses that went to JNU to give first-aid to students was attacked by a mob and the windows of their ambulance was broken, said Harjit Singh Bhatti, the former president of the Residents’ Doctors Association at AIIMS in Delhi.

Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass & windows broken, this is totally inhuman & insane. pic.twitter.com/IOiu7BHVbG — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) January 5, 2020

9.45 pm: Rahul Gandhi, former president of the Congress party, said the attack on JNU students was “shocking”.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.



The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.



#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

9.45 pm: NDTV shows images of ambulances leaving the JNU campus.

9.40 pm: A protest has broken out in solidarity with JNU students outside the Delhi police headquarters, ANI reports.

Delhi: Students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University pic.twitter.com/lt62dQIskb — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

9.40 pm: Several injured students have been reportedly admitted to the trauma centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

9.35 pm: A press conference by JNU faculty members at the main gate of the campus was disrupted by right-wing activists, reports Karnika Kohli of Scroll.in, who is present at the spot.

9.30 pm: ANI has tweeted a video which shows activist Yogendra Yadav being pushed back by a mob.

#WATCH Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/L9kB9W1IoR — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

9.25 pm: Karnika Kohli of Scroll.in reports that a group armed with bats and sticks is stationed near the main gate. She overheard one of the members of the group say: “Beat up NDTV guys if you see them.”

“Beat up NDTV guys if you see them” - group of people standing at the main gate #jnu #JNUProtests — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) January 5, 2020

9.20 pm: Activist Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU, NDTV reports.

9.15 pm: Rohan Venkataramakrishnan of Scroll.in was recording a video of the sloganeering right-wing activists at the JNU main gate when he was surrounded, called a ‘Naxalwadi’, shoved around and hit on the head.

Tried to take video of what was happening a little away from the gate, where more right wingers have gathered.



Got surrounded by folks calling me a naxalwadi, demanded my phone because I had my phone up and started shoving around. One knock to the head. — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) January 5, 2020

9.10 pm: R Mahalakshmi, professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, told Scroll.in: “I am getting frantic calls to rescue groups of students. There is panic. People are desperate. ‘We just want to get out,’ they are saying.”

Describing the events on campus, she said: “People with lathis, iron rods, going in a group, first attacked students in Sabarmati hostel at 6:30 pm. Earlier, they had mobilised outside Periyar Hostel’s warden office...Then they moved to Tapti and Koyna hostels.”

9.01 pm: ABVP, meanwhile, claims that Left-backed “goons” are attacking JNU students and ABVP activists.

JNU students & ABVP activists brutally attacked by commie goons!



Holding university hostage for their vested interests & political gains is all JNUSU & Left goons can do! JNUSU under Left leadership is hell bent on destroying everything the University stands for. #LeftAttacksJNU pic.twitter.com/4NTu2aAtA5 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) January 5, 2020

8.59 pm: Shukla Sawant, professor of visual studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, who was hit on the head with a stone, tells Scroll.in on phone while at AIIMS that the teachers union had called a peace meeting at the Sabarmati dhaba around 4 pm. “After an hour, we were wrapping up,” she says. “But even as we were speaking we heard that a couple of outsiders were going from hostel to hostel, creating mayhem.”

“A huge bunch of people with their faces covered suddenly attacked us,” Sawant says. “They came running down the road pelting stones and beating people with sticks. They broke cars, they broke furniture. It was complete mayhem. Sucharita Sen, who teaches at the Centre for the Study of Regional Development, was hit with a stone right in front of me.”

8.52 pm: Streetlights have been turned off inside the JNU campus, according to a Scroll.in reporter present on the spot. A group of right-wing activists have gathered at the main gate and are shouting slogans. Four ambulances have entered the campus from another gate. They were blocked at the main gate.

At JNU main gate. Lights are off. Lots of cops on riot gear. A right wing gathering yelling slogans. pic.twitter.com/7QLdzu2yJF — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) January 5, 2020

8.50 pm: ABVP alleges its activists and students were attacked by members of Left-backed student outfits.

Undeclared emergency in JNU by communist goons!



National General Secretary @nidhitripathi92 speaks about the brutal attack by the Leftist goons of SFI, AISA and DSF on ABVP karyakartas and students in JNU. @abvpjnu #LeftAttacksJNU pic.twitter.com/kjh9GA4TPa — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) January 5, 2020

8.48 pm: JNU Students’ Union tweets more photos of violence in hostels.

These are photos depicting the carnage, carried out in the hostels. These terrorists entered this campus and unleashed terror while the the Vice Chancellor of this University, the guards and Delhi Police stood by as enablers. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU pic.twitter.com/E4FqnQ2YS3 — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

8.44 pm: Seven ambulances have been sent to JNU, and 10 ambulances are on standby, ANI reports, quoting Delhi government.

8.43 pm: Heavy police presence at the main gate of the university, ANI reports.

Delhi: Heavy police presence at the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, following violence in the campus. https://t.co/RHjQxI3OKQ pic.twitter.com/cmrPLG5pT9 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

8.42 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he is shocked to know about the violence at JNU. He says police should immediately stop the violence and restore peace. “How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus?” he asks.

I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

8.40 pm: An eyewitness video shows students being attacked by a masked mob.

Play

8.20 pm: Another student presently inside the university tells Scroll.in: “The goons who entered the campus threw acid on the protesting students. They had heavy rods and many are still on campus.”

8.15 pm: Faculty member Sucharita Sen taken to AIIMS with a head injury.

8.10 pm: A professor, Atul Sood, tells NDTV: “The mob entered hostels and threw huge stones, vandalising property... These weren’t small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I saw cars completely vandalised including my car.”

8.07 pm: The students’ union claims that professors who were trying to protect students were also beaten up.

Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

8.04 pm: Students at the university have been protesting against the administration’s decision to hike hostel and mess fees for over a month now. This has led to student protest marches and clashes with the police, as well as vandalism at the hostels. The JNU administration on November 22 defended the fee hike, saying it was facing a fund deficit of Rs 45 crore. However, four days later, a high-level committee constituted by the university administration recommended a 50% reduction in the proposed service and utility charges.

8.02 pm: An MPhil research student tells Scroll.in that the fight took place after alleged members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad began throwing stones at a protest march of students against the recent hostel fee hike proposal.

The violence began near the Periyar hostel of the university as the stone-pelting led to a scuffle, the student says. The fight escalated as some outsiders joined in later, the student says, alleging that the police did not seem to be bothered at all. There was a brief lull after this, but the violence resumed, and some “goons” also entered the women’s hostel, the student adds.

8.01 pm: The JNU Students’ Union tweets that women students have locked themselves up inside the girls’ wing in Sabarmati Hostel. “These attackers are roaming the corridors with rods and sticks,” the union claims. “ABVP terrorists have broken the cars parked outside.”

The JNUSU also alleges that police are helping the ABVP to attack the students, and are asking students to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai at the North Gate.

Female students have locked themselves up inside the girls' wing in Sabarmati Hostel. These attackers are roaming the corridors with rods and sticks. ABVP terrorists have broken the cars parked outside. We are under attack. #EmergencyinJNU #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/rNcB15hVte — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

#SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU

Police helping ABVP in JNU to attack Students. We need help. Lots of ABVP goons have entered campus with rods. Police asking students to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai at JNU North Gate. Tapan Bihari standing at the North Gate recognising students to beat up. — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

8 pm: Former students’ union president N Sai Balaji posts a video of the violence.

This is JNUSU President Aishe brutally assualted by ABVP!



She is bleeding! What crime did she do? She is part of students protests against Feehike in JNU! @DelhiPolice remember this is happening under your nose and your immunity to ABVP along with JNU VC wont be tolerated! pic.twitter.com/xqkKpx97CA — N Sai Balaji (@nsaibalaji) January 5, 2020

7.55 pm: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh is injured in the violence, ANI reports. The students’ union alleges that “ABVP terrorists” from Delhi University entered the campus “in large numbers with iron rods, and they have been told to single out students’ representatives”. The students’ union claims that police and guards were helping the attackers.

“I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks,” Ghosh tells ANI. “I have been bleeding.”

#EmergencyinJNU

ABVP terrorists from DU have entered campus in large numbers with iron rods, and they have been told to single out students' representatives. The JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh, has been attacked. The Police and guards are aiding and abetting the attackers pic.twitter.com/KoIge6xeaF — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020