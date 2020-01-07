#JNUHiddenTruth | Listen in: ABVP Delhi State Jt Secretary ‘explains’ the video of alleged ABVP violence in JNU. | @thenewshour AGENDA with Padmaja Joshi. pic.twitter.com/eiYgZIn531 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 6, 2020

The ABVP’s Delhi State Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar said that the masked figures videotaped and photographed in a corridor in Jawaharlal Nehru University were indeed the party’s “activists”.

“In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread...whenever you are stepping out, go in groups, step out with rods...whatever you get handy, pepper spray, acid...,” Sonkar said during the debate on the violence unleashed by a masked mob in the university on Sunday, January 5.

She stated that they were armed in self-defence.

Here is the full debate.