JNU violence: ABVP Delhi Joint Secretary says their masked activists were armed in ‘self-defence’
Anima Sonkar said on TimesNow that the ABVP members in JNU were advised to carry rods, pepper spray, and acid in self-defence.
The ABVP’s Delhi State Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar said that the masked figures videotaped and photographed in a corridor in Jawaharlal Nehru University were indeed the party’s “activists”.
“In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread...whenever you are stepping out, go in groups, step out with rods...whatever you get handy, pepper spray, acid...,” Sonkar said during the debate on the violence unleashed by a masked mob in the university on Sunday, January 5.
She stated that they were armed in self-defence.
Here is the full debate.