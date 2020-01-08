Taking questions from a live web chat, establishment-friendly news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap of Aaj Tak new channel said that the amended Citizenship Act, when viewed in conjugation with the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, can be a “lethal combination”.

She said, “Among the people who will be left out for not having required documents, the Hindus will be made citizens of India under the citizenship law. Muslims, however, will not get citizenship, even if they are genuine citizens of the country.”

The news anchor also added that the Citizenship Act in itself is not a new provision and that leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had, at the time of Partition, said that minorities persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) should be accommodated in India. “The resistance (to NRC) is increasing across the country and the government needs to rethink its approach,” she said.

