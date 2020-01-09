Listen: ‘Ve Musalman The,’ a powerful composition by Hindi poet Devi Prasad Mishra
On ‘Ek Kavita Roz’ by The Lallantop, the recitation of a poem about the plight, politics and history surrounding Muslim identity.
Also watch
CAA protest watch: When Hussain Haidry’s ‘Hindustani Musalmaan’ rang out at Mumbai’s Azaad Maidan
‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai:’ Rahat Indori recites his poem, now part of CAA protests
Also read
‘But now these cruel times have almost run their course’: Eight poems for 2020 by Faiz Ahmed Faiz
The Art of Resistance: ‘Why should we not try just once?’ Six poems of protest