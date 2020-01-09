At St Stephen's today. Students boycott classes (very, very rare) to read the Preamble to the Constitution and to support and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRC pic.twitter.com/OxlGWhWjyL — Stephanians (@CafeSSC) January 8, 2020

Students at St Stephen’s University, Delhi, boycotted classes to register their protest, and read the Preamble to the Constitution.

St Stephen's is now a different college from the one I had graduated from less than four years ago. Couldn't have imagined a large body of students taking a strong stand, boycotting classes and protesting openly inside campus. And as far I know, theead was taken by women here too pic.twitter.com/YOKTQtC9Qz — Sukrita Baruah (@BaruahSukrita) January 8, 2020

Chants of “Azaadi!” rang through the lawns at St Stephens, normally known to be a relatively apolitical campus.

Delhi University saw a peaceful march in large numbers, and had students from across the city joining in to protest against the CAA and NRC, along with a condemnation of the violence at JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

#Student power. Thousand student's (almost all from DU) march today in a peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/5rIvlF1nqa — Chandan Goswami (@goswami_shiva) January 8, 2020

DU students' stand in solidarity with JNU-Jamia-AMU!



Reject CAA-NRC-NPR!



Crowed Chanting Aazadi At DU In Support Of Universities under Attack !



Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊#AllIndiaGeneralStrike pic.twitter.com/4O9alGw65z — Sanwar Ali (@advsanwar) January 8, 2020

Delhi University Students' March in support of #AllIndiaGeneralStrike Students' from various colleges joined the massive rally at Art's Faculty on the call of Young India and DU coordination committees. DU students' stand in solidarity with JNU-Jamia-AMU!

Reject CAA-NRC-NPR! pic.twitter.com/xOnDunXoLB — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) January 8, 2020

Outside Arts faculty, DU right now. Quite some spirit on a cold, rainy afternoon. pic.twitter.com/szsnHvE410 — Asim Ali (@AsimAli6) January 8, 2020

While most students of Ashoka University, Haryana joined the Delhi University march, some protested on their own campus as well.

Protest outside Ashoka University, Sonipat pic.twitter.com/Cw9ZZyEDYc — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020

A huge gathering at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad saw a peaceful protest that included residents and students, and a chorus of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge.

Perhaps you wouldn’t see a better rendition of Faiz’s “Hum Dekhenge” than this one.

A huge protest at IIMA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat in solidarity with #JNU. Not succumbing to ABVP’s violence, students and citizens alike stood firm pic.twitter.com/IcvXi2i8yR — TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) January 8, 2020

Assam’s Dibrugarh University sported a black flag at the main entrance to register the students’ protest “against the barbarism upon JNU students,” as did the students of Cotton University.

Black Flag at the main entrance of Dibrugarh University, Jyoti Batchora, today as called on by All Assam Students' Union - AASU and #NESO, as a sign of protest against the barbarism upon #JNU students. (1) pic.twitter.com/U7vpFulppP — Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi (@_BhaskarGogoi) January 8, 2020

Kolkata saw a students’ and citizens’ march that carried on well into the evening. Here, too, Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge was sung. Jadavpur University in Kolkata also saw a demonstration.

रबीन्द्रनाथ टैगोर के गलियारों में फ़ैज़ की ग़ज़लें।

Does this not say everything about the protest? March from College Street to Jorashanko Bari in Calcutta today.#BharatBandh #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/dmrM9NOTD0 — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020

The National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, one of the country’s premier institutions for legal studies, also saw a protest in solidarity with JNU.

Students of national law university Bangalore makes it very clear on where you draw a line while meddling with the constitution.

.#bharatbandh #jnuattack #caa_nrc_protests pic.twitter.com/M9kYJOsBHd — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai saw a peaceful gathering as well, including a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

HUGE protest gathering right now inside the IIT Bombay campus below Shailesh J. Mehta School Of Management building opp. Convocation Hall. I've grown up inside the IITB Campus, this is unprecedented. There are about 1000 people here, peaceful, no mics, but energy 🔥 #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/B6cxXgFXbC — Paritosh Pant (@pantparitosh) January 8, 2020

Everyone reading out the preamble now! Who said IITB isn't political 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dbtI4p1KEq — Paritosh Pant (@pantparitosh) January 8, 2020

Similar demonstrations were held in Jaipur, Goa, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Itanagar, various parts of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and many more places.

Protests at Mira Road, Mumbai against the CAA and NRC.



भारत तुम संघर्ष करो, हम तुम्हारे साथ हैं#BharatBandh #NRC_CAA_Protests pic.twitter.com/JzhWuFLzim — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020 Protests in Mumbai.

Goa today!

The sheer volume in which people are showing up to the protests keeps hope alive. We the people of india will not stop #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/GzBDAk3veb — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020 Protests in Goa.

Bengaluru students, who are in a dharna for 24 hrs against JNU campus attack take out a procession to Freedom Park against central government's "anti-people" policies. #JNUVoilence #BharatBandh2020 pic.twitter.com/yS9xjQH7Td — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020 Participants of Bangalore's day-long dharna took to the streets on January 8.

University of Hyderabad students march against violence in JNU and NRC-CAA#BharatBandh2020 #NRC_CAA_Protest pic.twitter.com/HLhWiLgVw2 — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020 Protests in Hyderabad.

Students of Ambedkar University Delhi protesting midst cold weather and drizzling.

Isn't drizzling also auspicious?#bharatbandh #jnuattack #caa_nrc_protests pic.twitter.com/eZ7GvQumkY — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) January 8, 2020 Protest at Ambedkar University, Delhi.