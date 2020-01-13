Play

In a Bangla version of Varun Grover’s protest poem Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge, thirteen Bengali directors, actors, writers and members of the film fraternity have come together to register their opposition to the Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The video features well-known Bengali and Hindi film actors like Sabyasachi Chakrabarty (known for playing detective Feluda), Swastika Mukherjee of Mastan, director-actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and actors Dhritiman Chatterjee, Chitrangada Satarupa, and Tillotama Shome.

Also featured are author, actor and child-rights activist Nandana Sen, filmmakers Debalina Majumder, Madhuja Mukherjee, Suman Mukhopadhyay, and Dalit writer Manoranjan Byapari.

Designer and actor Ayushman Mitra, actor Sneha Ghosh and singer Rupam Islam appear as well in the video made by Chandan Roy Sanyal, Swastik Pal, Bikramjit Bose, Dipanjan Sarkar, Bitan Basu, Tanaji Dasgupta and Nikon Basu.

Also watch

‘Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’, the qawwali: Varun Grover’s protest anthem gets a new musical treatment

‘The rapist is you’: Feminists sing Bengali version of Chilean piece to protest Modi’s Kolkata visit

Inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh sit-in, women lead anti-CAA protest at Kolkata’s Park Circus

Also read

In photos: In Kolkata, intense Left-led protests force Modi to take helicopter to destination