Writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently came under fire for his comments on Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his use of the word “eunuch” with reference to Kejriwal. In an interview to the TV news channel CNN News18 on January 13, Tharoor was offering his reading of Kejriwal’s response to recent developments in Delhi, be it the widespread opposition to the CAA and the NRC, or the violence faced by JNU students.

“Mr Kejriwal is really trying to have it both ways,” Tharoor had said. “He has made statements deploring the CAA and NRC saying ‘Why is it necessary? Government should withdraw it.’ But he has not taken any tangible action, he has not even shown the human compassion one expects of the Chief Minister towards victims of violence in his own state. In any other state, had students been bashed up in this way, the CM of the state would have visited them in hospital or at home or shown them some concern or gone to their campuses. Mr Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of the eunuch for ages.”.

Absolutely unacceptable comments from @ShashiTharoor comparing "eunuchs" to those who "want power without responsibility."



Dr. Tharoor must apologise immediately. Transphobia cannot be tolerated, especially from elected representatives. https://t.co/c5smwSINa2 — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) January 13, 2020

This just goes on to show that no matter how progressive a leader may seem, if they don’t actively shun their sub-conscious biases and prejudices, they really aren’t that progressive after all. An extremely ill founded and disrespectful statement. Must apologise. — Madeeha Majid (@MadeehaMajid9) January 13, 2020

Witty quotes from "Yes, Prime Minister" are not acceptable if they're transphobic. Witty quotes from "Friends" are not acceptable if they're homophobic.



Just don't. Don't. — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) January 13, 2020

It's unacceptable and offensive. "Power without responsibility has been the prerogative of...". I wonder what that even means, it's so absurd. — Vishesh Guru (@VisheshGuru) January 14, 2020

After outrage on social media accused the comment of being transphobic, absurd, or just uncalled for (above), Tharoor tweeted an apology (below). However, the apology he posted failed to address the reason his comments were receiving criticism, the use of the term “eunuch” in a derogatory sense.

Apologies to those who found my quote about "power without responsibility" offensive. It's an old line from British politics, going back to Kipling & PrimeMinister Stanley Baldwin, &most recently used by Tom Stoppard. I recognize that its use today was inappropriate &withdraw it. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 13, 2020

As a result, his apology too has faced backlash online, with many saying that “Witty quotes from Yes, Prime Minister are not acceptable if they’re transphobic.” Tharoor’s apology cited Rudyard Kipling, former British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, along with Tom Stoppard, as those who have used the phrase.

Sir if I'm not mistaken the Baldwin quote referred to harlot not eunuch. Stoppard's was "responsibility without power is the prerogative of the eunuch" also used by Sir Humphrey in Yes Minister. In either case not appropriate in our context. — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) January 13, 2020

I like how he is specifically apologising to "those who found it offensive" and not in general. — Comeraid Tyrannosaurus Banks (@vaniIlaessence) January 13, 2020

Are you apologizing or are you bragging? — Tejas Harad (@h_tejas) January 13, 2020

Since we are quoting people ..

"Never ruin an apology with an excuse"



Benjamin Franklin pic.twitter.com/pG6OiwIhkI — EternalSeeker (@TweetStreet247) January 14, 2020



As it happens, the line attributed to Rudyard Kipling actually ended with the phrase “prerogative of the harlot”. The “eunuch” variation was used by playwright Tom Stoppard and, then, Sir Humphrey Appleby, a character in the BBC sitcom Yes, Prime Minister.