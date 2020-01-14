After IIM Ahmedabad, police enter Mahatma Gandhi founded #Gujarat Vidyapith to disrupt kite festival organised by some students who wanted to fly kites carrying messages of anti CAA @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/vjiBMGfw0J — satish jha. (@satishjha) January 14, 2020

Police officials entered the Gujarat Vidyapith university in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning to disrupt an event where the students were flying kites with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act messages on them, Deccan Herald reported. The students, however, went ahead with their programme, the report added. Gujarat celebrates the kite-flying festival Uttarayan on January 14.

A video of the students questioning the police move has gone viral on Twitter.

Gujarat Vidyapith has founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920.

This was not the first incident when the Gujarat Police had entered an educational institute in Ahmedabad to disrupt a protest against the citizenship law. On January 5, the police had reportedly entered the campus of the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and disrupted the event “IIM-A stands up for democracy”.