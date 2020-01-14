#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, "Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte...bahar bhaag jao". pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was caught on video snapping at a doctor in a government hospital in UP’s Kannauj district on Monday. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Yadav visited the hospital in Chhibramau, Kannauj district, to meet the survivors of the Kannauj bus accident. On January 10, a bus had caught fire after colliding with a truck on a highway, resulting in several casualties.

In the video, families of a few patients can be seen complaining to Yadav that they have not received the compensation that was promised to them after the accident happened when the emergency medical officer intervened. The doctor’s statement that the compensation has been provided to the victims irked Yadav, who asked him to not interfere since he is a “government employee”.

“You are a junior worker. You could be from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the Bharatiya Janata Party, but you can’t explain the patient’s woes,” Yadav said, asking the doctor to “run away”.

The emergency medical officer was identified as DS Mishra by news agency ANI. “I was present there because I was treating the patients,” Mishra told ANI. ‘One of the patients said that he didn’t get the compensation cheque, and I tried to clarify that the cheque was given.”