‘Let’s see who is stronger, us or the killers’: Watch Mani Shankar Aiyar’s controversial statement
The Congress leader visited New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest site on January 14 and stoked a controversy with his statements.
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar visited New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on Tuesday to express his solidarity with the CAA-NRC protestors who have been staging a sit-in demonstration on the site for a month. Aiyar, however, ended up stirring a new controversy with the comments he made while addressing the gathering.
“If there is anything I can do to help this protest continue, I will do it,” the Congress leader said. “I am ready to be a part of all the sacrifices that need to be made. Let’s see who is stronger, us or the killers.”
This is not the first time when Aiyar has been caught in the midst of controversy due to his statements. In December 2017, he had addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “neech kisam ka aadmi” (a low-life kind of person).