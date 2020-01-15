#WATCH Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at the protest against #CAA & #NRC, in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh: Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone ke liye tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss kaatil ka? pic.twitter.com/ojV4QU9dMs — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar visited New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on Tuesday to express his solidarity with the CAA-NRC protestors who have been staging a sit-in demonstration on the site for a month. Aiyar, however, ended up stirring a new controversy with the comments he made while addressing the gathering.

“If there is anything I can do to help this protest continue, I will do it,” the Congress leader said. “I am ready to be a part of all the sacrifices that need to be made. Let’s see who is stronger, us or the killers.”

This is not the first time when Aiyar has been caught in the midst of controversy due to his statements. In December 2017, he had addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “neech kisam ka aadmi” (a low-life kind of person).