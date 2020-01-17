Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/7jr7xDSPPN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has garnered much praise online for his appropriate greeting to hearing-impaired Alex Duguid. Duguid was at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, January 14, as a recipient of the Member of the British Executive Order (MBE) title.

Prince William was seen (above) congratulating Duguid in British Sign Language with a smile. Visibly pleased, Duguid signed back “Thank you.” The Duke then awarded him with the MBE.

The investiture ceremony, hosted at the Buckingham Palace, is held to recognise peoples’ achievements and service to the country with special honours. Duguid received the honour for his years of service to hearing-impaired individuals. He has acted as a sign language interpreter for various television shows, and helped hundreds communicate with hearing-impaired people by teaching British Sign Language.

