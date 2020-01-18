#ShaheenBagh and the People of India Reject #CAA_NRC_NPR . 40 foot map made of iron being installed as a landmark of resistance to safeguard the #IndianConstitution https://t.co/jw24ehQ224 pic.twitter.com/UbsoC4M7il — Mustafa Quraishi (@MustafaQuraishi) January 16, 2020

With Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh having become the ground zero of protests against the Citizenship Act in the capital, several artworks and installations are beginning to appear on the site. From postcards and elaborate posters to a mock detention camp, and a mini replica of India Gate inscribed with the names of those who have died nationwide during the protests, dissent is seeing diverse expressions.

The videos and images above and below show a 40-foot-tall map of India that has been installed as of January 17, before and after its erection at the venue. The iron and mesh wire piece is inscribed with the words “Hum bharat ke log CAA-NPR-NRC nahi maante (We, the people of India, reject the CAA-NPR-NRC)”.

Also in the works (bottom), is a 500-metre -long piece of cloth being painted with images, symbols and slogans of protest, which demonstrators will carry during marches.

In the wee hours on January 17, 2020, a 40 feet high iron structure of India's map has been Installed at the site of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Ammendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi

Tweet by @MustafaQuraishi pic.twitter.com/mpCiAiNkHE — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 17, 2020

This 35-feet long and almost 30-feet wide map of India is almost ready at Shaheen Bagh Square. pic.twitter.com/A7ZvUg8vxa — Shaheen Bagh Protestors (@Shaheenbag) January 17, 2020

A huge, steel made map of INDIA has been installed at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi with the message "We the people of India reject CAA, NPR &NRC."#ShahinBaghProtest#WeReject_CAA_NPR_NRC pic.twitter.com/JbQqGV4ZyJ — Prabhat Tiwari (@tiwariprabhat_) January 17, 2020